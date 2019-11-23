|
Peter Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime, to make UK convention debut at TFNation 202
TFNation have announced an absolute bombshell this evening folks. They have arranged for the man, the legend, the voice of Optimus Prime himself, Peter Cullen to make his UK Transformers convention debut at TFNation 2020
. There’s not much else we can say about this huge news. For fans young and old, Peter Cullen’s voice performance as Optimus Prime is nothing short of iconic. So iconic, in fact, that there was a successful movement to bring Peter Cullen back to Transformers in 2007 where he reprised his role as Optimus Prime for the first live action movie, and then continued » Continue Reading.
