TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 03


Its time for a new global Transformers sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Board member across the world. We have some new sightings of the Autobot Ark in Mexico and Singapore, and more War For Cybertron and Studio Series figures in New Zealand and Russia. Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark In Mexico *A BIG surprise for Mexican fans! The highly anticipated Autobot Ark has been found at*Palacio de Hierro Coyoacán for 5000 pesos (about $249.16). War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager In New Zealand *2005 Board member*Vaguely Heroic found the new Optimus Primal &#038; Rattrap and Sparkless &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 03 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



