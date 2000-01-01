Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:34 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,820
Generations Vs. Kingdom Rattrap Review
I was all set to explain why I don't really like Transformers Kingdom Rattrap. I even compared him to the Generations. But, then something happened and maybe, just maybe, my critical Grinch heart grew just a tiny bit.

https://youtu.be/o73Df9UsvCw
