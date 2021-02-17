Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
ThreeZero DLX WFC Siege Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery!


ThreeZero is back with their latest DLX release in the War For Cybertron Trilogy Siege Optimus Prime!* This is based on the Netflix series version of Optimus Prime, which was based heavily on the original toy from Hasbro, so the result is a ThreeZero’s figure being very similar to the Hasbro toy.* ThreeZero’s thing has been screen accuracy for figures in the media and movies, and continues that here.* Just so happens the media was faithful to the original toy this time. ?* It’s bigger, has more articulation, more paint, more detailing, and comes with lights.* Accessory &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero DLX WFC Siege Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



