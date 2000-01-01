Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page *error?* on The Bay website - POTP Voyager
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:02 AM   #1
steamwhistle
Robot Master
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 762
*error?* on The Bay website - POTP Voyager
I'd post a link, but we all know how well posting a link to The Bay's website works on here.

So... Go to the website for The Bay, and search for "Grimlock".

A listing with the item description for POTP Voyager Grimlock comes up, and the picture posted is that of POTP Voyager Starscream. But the list price is $7.99.

Not sure what one might get, but it's worth something maybe... haha. I ordered one to see what comes up. Whatever it is, it will be destined for a Toy Drive in December.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:13 AM   #2
Yonoid
Titanium
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,210
Re: *error?* on The Bay website - POTP Voyager
It's been there for a while, its an error on their end. The product ID or webid is actually for a power master figure.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
Energon cubes, Wave 2 POTP Deluxe - Snarl, Sludge, Moon Racer
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:16 AM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,453
Re: *error?* on The Bay website - POTP Voyager
Shipping is $8, and no nearby store I can pick up...
So $16 is still too much for this figure for me.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime original art for Rocawear shirt by Keron Grant
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers CHUG Generations Classics Henkei Universe Tokyo Toy Show Lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Lot
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 1999 Exclusive WINDRAZOR Beast Wars Maximal
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.