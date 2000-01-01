|
*error?* on The Bay website - POTP Voyager
I'd post a link, but we all know how well posting a link to The Bay's website works on here.
So... Go to the website for The Bay, and search for "Grimlock".
A listing with the item description for POTP Voyager Grimlock comes up, and the picture posted is that of POTP Voyager Starscream. But the list price is $7.99.
Not sure what one might get, but it's worth something maybe... haha. I ordered one to see what comes up. Whatever it is, it will be destined for a Toy Drive in December.