Takara Tomy Gold Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime First Official Image
Finally, we have got our first* Official Image of*Takara Tomy Gold Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime. While back in March we reported a mysterious TaoBao listing
*of an upcoming MP-10 “Golden Lagoon” edition. We finally have a look of the MP-10 variant from the pages of Figure King magazine thanks to 2005 Boards member*HolyCulture. No information on how this figure will be released, price or date at the moment. While we wait for more details, you can click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!  
