Takara Tomy Gold Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime First Official Image



Finally, we have got our first* Official Image of*Takara Tomy Gold Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime. While back in March we reported a mysterious



Finally, we have got our first Official Image of Takara Tomy Gold Masterpiece MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime. While back in March we reported a mysterious TaoBao listing of an upcoming MP-10 "Golden Lagoon" edition. We finally have a look of the MP-10 variant from the pages of Figure King magazine thanks to 2005 Boards member HolyCulture. No information on how this figure will be released, price or date at the moment.





