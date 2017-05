dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,684

FS: Transformers for sale (Tak, 3P) Hi folks,



Looking to reduce my collection, these are some items that I am selling. I will add more as things come up.



Meetup in Markham or downtown by St. Andrew Station. Will also ship at buyer's expense.



Takara United Warriors



UW-EX Lynx Master MISB - $200

UW-06 Grand Galvatron MIB - $225



3rd Party



Ocular Max PS-01A Sphinx MISB - $125

MT Downbeat MIB - $120



PM Me if you are interested.

Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng __________________Feedback Thread: