Transformers Trading Card Game: Bumblebee Legendary Warrior
*for the Transformers Trading Card game share a veritable bonanza of new and helpful material on the eve of the game’s U.S. debut, including Product and Wave 1 FAQ’s plus a close-up look at a very special card: The Bumblebee Legendary Warrior card is super rare and only appears once in about 79 booster packs, but it comes with worthwhile perks. Compared to the Bumblebee character card included with the starter kit, Bumblebee Legendary Warrior has greater attack power, a massive boost in health, and minimal drop in defense. On top of stat changes, this super » Continue Reading.
