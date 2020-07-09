Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 25 Available on YouTube



Optimus Prime leads an Autobot strike force on a mission deep into Decepticon territory to destroy a dangerous artifact in the 25th installment of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures. Play earlier episodes of this series that you should already be*watching, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 3: Battle for Cybertron Part 3 Episode 4: Battle for Cybertron Part 4 Episode 5: The Loop Episode 6: The Dead End
