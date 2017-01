Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,782

Transformers: The Last Knight ? TV Spot #2: Keep Coming



Looks like Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spots*just keep on coming. In fact it’s the title of the 2nd TV Spot for the upcoming movie. Titled as Keep Coming, the new spot is also from the 1st Trailer. However, the tagline is quite interesting: “Two Worlds Collide, Only One Survives”.



