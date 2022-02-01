Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Behold Galvatron back in stock!
Today, 10:27 AM
Transbot90210
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,141
Behold Galvatron back in stock!
In case you missed it!!!
https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...r1hPaHurt7YVIE
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210
Today, 10:36 AM
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 278
Re: Behold Galvatron back in stock!
Originally Posted by
Transbot90210
In case you missed it!!!
https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...r1hPaHurt7YVIE
Awesome. Thanks for the heads-up!
Lioconvoy81
Today, 10:42 AM
Banshee
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 511
Re: Behold Galvatron back in stock!
Hmm, wonder if I should wait to see if gamestop carries it.
Banshee
