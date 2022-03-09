Transformers: The IDW Collection begins the third volume of its final phase, containing these titles: Revolutionaries issues #5?8 by John Barber, Fico Ossio, Guido Guidi, Agnes Garbowska, and Ron Joseph; Transformers: Lost Light issues #8?12 by James Roberts, Priscilla Tramontano, Jack Lawrence, Alex Milne, and Andrew Griffith; Transformers: Optimus Prime issues #7?10 by John Barber, Priscilla Tramontano, Casey W. Coller, Kei Zama, and Livio Ramondelli; Transformers Annual 2017 by John Barber and Priscilla Tramontano; and Transformers: Salvation by John Barber and Livio Ramondelli. Lock in your Amazon pre-order
