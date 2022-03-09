Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #41 Samu RI Cover Artwork


Juan Samu is back from the future to lead off this latest March solicitations update, with the PREVIEWSworld debut of his RI cover for Transformers issue #41. In “The Landscape of Fear,” the Crystal City, last refuge of the Autobots, is under siege. But with the arrival of last-minute reinforcements, do they have what it takes to turn the tide of battle in their favor? Join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! And what of the other threats to Cybertron-Insecticlone swarms, rust worms, and a great evil reborn?! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Umi Miyao &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #41 Samu RI Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



