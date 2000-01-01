Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:17 PM   #1
enforcedformula
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 3
Question Regarding collection downsizing
Hello!

I have been looking over my personal collection and have a bunch of figures I might want to sell. I have no idea how I would go about figuring out shipping costs, packing the figures etc. do any of you have any general tips or guidelines you would recommend(Box sizes, shipping cost tracking etc)?
Old Today, 05:22 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 685
Re: Question Regarding collection downsizing
carriers, including canada post, have an online estimate tool that requires weight (just estimate if you have no scale but over estimate to be safe) and box measurements and postal codes. Ebay also has this and will sell you a shipping label based on the info given so you can simply drop it off to the chosen carrier for delivery.


people like air baggies and bubble wrap. failing that use a ziplock or bag to contain the loose figure/accessories and lots of scrunched up paper to act as box padding.


boxes sizes are entirely up to whats being packed to be shipped, try going to a grocery store to pick up boxes for free from the big pile sometimes found at the tills.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:

Feedback:

Video tour of my collection:
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,455
Re: Question Regarding collection downsizing
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
people like air baggies and bubble wrap. failing that use a ziplock or bag to contain the loose figure/accessories and lots of scrunched up paper to act as box padding.

boxes sizes are entirely up to whats being packed to be shipped, try going to a grocery store to pick up boxes for free from the big pile sometimes found at the tills
^ this

At our place we keep a bunch of the various boxes & airbags/stuffing from (say) Amazon purchases; a big pile for when we have to send anything out

Re-using the materials, if they are good/worth re-using
Old Today, 05:32 PM   #4
andersox
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 268
Re: Question Regarding collection downsizing
Keep your boxes and bubble wrap from Amazon. I use those to ship.
In terms of cost I usually use eBay or a quick check online. And canadapost for shipping) these days it’s minimum $15ish for a boxed figure.
At the end of the day it all comes down to:
1) are you trying to make money
2) are you trying to clear up space

That will really set the price point for me. (2 wins out 99% for me)
Old Today, 05:41 PM   #5
cr3d1t
Beasty
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 348
Re: Question Regarding collection downsizing
As said above, use Canada Post's estimation tool. Also important is to get an inexpensive scale like the one suggested at the Wirecutter. https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/r...kitchen-scale/

At home, we use the recommended scale and CP's estimation tool and have never gotten the shipping price wrong.

If you want to save on shipping, get a Canada Post business account. My wife has one mostly for shipping her Cabbage Patch Kids dolls. The account is free, shipping costs are cheaper than regular price off-the-bat and you get more discounts the more you ship.
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
