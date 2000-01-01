UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 685

Re: Question Regarding collection downsizing carriers, including canada post, have an online estimate tool that requires weight (just estimate if you have no scale but over estimate to be safe) and box measurements and postal codes. Ebay also has this and will sell you a shipping label based on the info given so you can simply drop it off to the chosen carrier for delivery.





people like air baggies and bubble wrap. failing that use a ziplock or bag to contain the loose figure/accessories and lots of scrunched up paper to act as box padding.





boxes sizes are entirely up to whats being packed to be shipped, try going to a grocery store to pick up boxes for free from the big pile sometimes found at the tills.

