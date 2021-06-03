IDW Media Holdings, parent company of Transformers x
Back To The Future, Transformers Escape and My Little Pony / Transformers, II
: The Magic of Cybertron comics home IDW Publishing, released its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results detailing a net income per share of $0.25 on revenue of $10.1 million for the three months ended April 30, 2021. IDW Publishing posted increased revenue from $5.6 million in 1Q21 to $6.0 million in 2Q20. From comments by Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer: IDW Publishing achieved solid year over year revenue growth reflecting sustained execution on its strategic priorities including » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Media Holdings: Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Released
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
