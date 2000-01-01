Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Wanted Items
Gigapower Dino's and Perfect Effect gorira prime!!!
Today, 07:58 PM
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,841
Gigapower Dino's and Perfect Effect gorira prime!!!
Hello meeeee out.
Misb used whatever!
Cheers
Chris
__________________
My Feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=44228
Check out my flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/foibless2k/
Check out my FB page:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bonke...homepage_panel
BoNKerS
Today, 08:09 PM
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,112
Re: Gigapower Dino's and Perfect Effect gorira prime!!!
You don't bonkersly desperate AT ALL!!
__________________
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!
Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
PrimeCron
