Ironwave
*_/Ironwave's sales list\_*
BUYER PAYS SHIPPING, I accept PAYPAL. - Items will be shipped once payment has been received.


Greetings, I have a few items that I am looking to part ways with. Here's an insight of my list,



C.H.U.G:
Universe 2.0 Starscream (loose complete)
Generations Classic Prowl (no instructions)
Universe Bluestreak (loose complete)
Universe Smokescreen (loose complete)
Generations Classics Thundercracker
Generations Classics Thrust (no instructions)
RTS Jazz (loose complete)
Henkei Starscream, Henkei Skywarp, Henkei Thundercracker (no instructions) with the Dr.Wu Null Rays.

If you see any items that interest you, please contact me.
Die Autobots!
