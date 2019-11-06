|
Rumor: Possible New Nezha x Transformers Construction Brick kits
We have a curious rumor to share with you. Via Transfans Facebook
we have images of a possible*New Nezha x Transformers Construction Brick kits*for the Chinese market. We have already reported our first look at the Nezha x Transformers toys
, which are part of this ambitious crossover which will have its own TV series
*and now we have what seems to be a new product for this line. The promotional images feature the art and logos we have seen previously in the aformentioned toys
, revealing four sets: Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Windblade. Each kit would be » Continue Reading.
