We have a curious rumor to share with you. Via Transfans Facebook we have images of a possible*New Nezha x Transformers Construction Brick kits*for the Chinese market. We have already reported our first look at the Nezha x Transformers toys, which are part of this ambitious crossover which will have its own TV series*and now we have what seems to be a new product for this line. The promotional images feature the art and logos we have seen previously in the aformentioned toys, revealing four sets: Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Windblade. Each kit would be &#187; Continue Reading.

