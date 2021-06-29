|
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #5
Graphic Policy lines up the first of two June solicitations updates just in time for the month’s final New Comic Book Day, with the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #5. Check out the artwork that accompanies this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Savage Landing”, Part 5! It’s the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron’s Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal’s Maximal base! Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Creator credits: Erik » Continue Reading.
