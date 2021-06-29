Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,736

IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #5



Graphic Policy lines up the first of two June solicitations updates just in time for the month’s final New Comic Book Day, with the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #5. Check out the artwork that accompanies this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Savage Landing”, Part 5! It’s the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron’s Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal’s Maximal base! Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Creator credits: Erik



The post







More... Graphic Policy lines up the first of two June solicitations updates just in time for the month’s final New Comic Book Day, with the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #5. Check out the artwork that accompanies this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Savage Landing”, Part 5! It’s the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron’s Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal’s Maximal base! Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Creator credits: Erik » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #5 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca