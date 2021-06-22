Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Nightbird Spotted For The First Time


On-set images continue to pour in from the filming location at Cusco hanks to Transformers Peru Facebook Group. This time we have the alt-mode of Nightbird. Taking the form of a Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R (possible 1995 edition which went on sale in 1993), she was first revealed during the Title Reveal Event. Shown concept art stated that*Nightbird in this continuity is a Terrorcon. She is a modernized version of the G1 character of the same name.* Regarding her robot mode, she wears a facemask with robo looking hood. In addition to Nightbird, we now have a better &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Nightbird Spotted For The First Time appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



