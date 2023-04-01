We need YOUR help!
Donate your extra toys to the TFcon Toronto 2023
Charity Auction in support of Make-A-Wish Canada.
We strongly rely on donations from fans like you to make this auction a success.
If you wish to donate an item for the auction please bring the items with you Friday, July 14th.
For those that donate, you will receive one entry into a draw of your choice for the following prizes:
-Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark
-Titan Class Black Zarak
-Titan Class Omega Supreme
-Legacy Titan Class Metroplex
-Jurassic Park Mash-Up Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93
-Kingdom Leader Class Rodimus Prime
-Super 7 Optimus Prime, Bombshell, Banzai-Tron and Ghost Starscream