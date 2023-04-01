Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Donate your extra toys to the TFcon Toronto 2023 Charity Auction
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:18 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,682
Donate your extra toys to the TFcon Toronto 2023 Charity Auction
We need YOUR help!

Donate your extra toys to the TFcon Toronto 2023 Charity Auction in support of Make-A-Wish Canada.

We strongly rely on donations from fans like you to make this auction a success.

If you wish to donate an item for the auction please bring the items with you Friday, July 14th.

For those that donate, you will receive one entry into a draw of your choice for the following prizes:
-Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark
-Titan Class Black Zarak
-Titan Class Omega Supreme
-Legacy Titan Class Metroplex
-Jurassic Park Mash-Up Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93
-Kingdom Leader Class Rodimus Prime
-Super 7 Optimus Prime, Bombshell, Banzai-Tron and Ghost Starscream
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TFcon Toronto Charity 2023.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.0 KB ID: 53653  
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:19 PM   #2
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,682
Re: Donate your extra toys to the TFcon Toronto 2023 Charity Auction
For every 1 item donated, you will receive one entry for the draw of the item of your choosing.

Example: If you donate 10 items you will receive 10 entries.

If you donate 50 items you will receive 50 tickets.

Donation guidelines:
Transformers items such as action figures, comics, games, statues, and artwork are strongly suggested.

But donations from any property are welcome.

New or loose and complete figures are accepted.

If you are donating loose action figures please make sure they are individually bagged and complete.

Vintage toys and toy lots are also welcomed.

Giveaway tickets will be issued based on the discretion of the TFcon staff based on the items donated.

We also ask that any comics donated should be bagged and boarded.

Any clothing or plush toys should be in new with tags condition.

While almost all items are welcome for donation, we will kindly decline "Free Comic Book Day" comics, other free promotional items, and vintage sports figures and memorabilia as donations.
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
tfcon, tfcon 2023, tfcon toronto

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.