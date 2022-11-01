Hey folks,
For a decade or so, my family ran booths at toy shows in the GTA. We've since moved on to other ventures, and are looking to free up storage space by selling our remaining toy inventory up for sale. Plenty of goodies in here from G1 forward to 2018 or so.
Prices listed in the attached link are based on recent Ebay sales. Feel free to negotiate pricing with the rule of thumb of 10% off listed pricing + 5% off for every $200 spent up to a max of 30%. You can also feel free to DM me with reasonable offers on a single or group of items.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
Very open to a dealer taking the entire inventory off our hands at a wholesale rate.
Pickups are in central Toronto near the science center. Drop offs in Toronto for Xmas gift bundles or larger purchases is a possibility. Shipping available at your cost in North America. Cash in hand, interac or Paypal payments all acceptable. We're highly reliable and have completed thousands of transactions in this community so order with confidence.
Feel free to ping with any questions or picture requests.