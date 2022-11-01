Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Toy Inventory Sale: Transformers, GIJOE, Star Wars
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:37 PM   #1
faustx
ShelfLife Founder
faustx's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 850
Toy Inventory Sale: Transformers, GIJOE, Star Wars
Hey folks,

For a decade or so, my family ran booths at toy shows in the GTA. We've since moved on to other ventures, and are looking to free up storage space by selling our remaining toy inventory up for sale. Plenty of goodies in here from G1 forward to 2018 or so.

Prices listed in the attached link are based on recent Ebay sales. Feel free to negotiate pricing with the rule of thumb of 10% off listed pricing + 5% off for every $200 spent up to a max of 30%. You can also feel free to DM me with reasonable offers on a single or group of items.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

Very open to a dealer taking the entire inventory off our hands at a wholesale rate.

Pickups are in central Toronto near the science center. Drop offs in Toronto for Xmas gift bundles or larger purchases is a possibility. Shipping available at your cost in North America. Cash in hand, interac or Paypal payments all acceptable. We're highly reliable and have completed thousands of transactions in this community so order with confidence.

Feel free to ping with any questions or picture requests.
__________________
ShelfLife (www.shelflife.net)
The Future of Collecting
Buy - Sell - Collect
faustx is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:46 PM   #2
Bruticus82
Fortress Maximus
Bruticus82's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: The Hammer (Hamilton)
Posts: 5,569
Re: Toy Inventory Sale: Transformers, GIJOE, Star Wars
Great guy to deal with, I highly recommend people check out his offerings.

Kind of sad you're getting out of the business, but life moves on, etc. Happy to have come to your place and purchased from you in person in the past.
__________________
Checkout My Sales Thread for:

1. Combiner Wars Devastator
2. 25th Anniversary Unicron (MISB)
3. DOTM Takara Vortex (MOSC)
+ and more!

Looking to buy:
1. G1 Pretender Groundbreaker

My Feedback Thread

Avatar Image by the talented Ninjatron!
Bruticus82 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:06 PM   #3
faustx
ShelfLife Founder
faustx's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 850
Re: Toy Inventory Sale: Transformers, GIJOE, Star Wars
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bruticus82 View Post
Great guy to deal with, I highly recommend people check out his offerings.

Kind of sad you're getting out of the business, but life moves on, etc. Happy to have come to your place and purchased from you in person in the past.
Thanks buddy! Not really out of the business of collectibles, just less on the toy side. These days I own MTGPrice.com/ProTrader and do a lot of Magic the Gathering sales on Ebay, etc. TFs take up so much room, that my collection growth has slowed a lot as I'm sure plenty of folks in here can empathize with
__________________
ShelfLife (www.shelflife.net)
The Future of Collecting
Buy - Sell - Collect
faustx is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.