Today, 11:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Bruticus Gray Prototype


Magic Square*Toys*Weibo*have been updated with our first image of the gray prototype of their*Legends Scale Bruticus. We finally have our first look at the combiner mode of the new Magic Square Legends scale Combaticons (you can find the individual prototypes here and here). As we can see from the image, Bruticus look very cartoon-accurate and with good proportions. As a nice extra bonus, Weibo user*?????*has shared images of Magic Square Brawl color prototype in both modes. Keep in mind that all of these are still prototypes and changes may be done in the final product. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Bruticus Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



