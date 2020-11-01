|
Official Pics and Info for Transformers Afterlife Ectotron and Studio Series Reveals
Hasbro sent through official images and product copy for the reveals earlier today.* Included are Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron, Studio Series B-127 and DOTM Dino.* Read on to check it all out, and hit our sponsors below to grab your pre-orders!* As before, hit the Transformers News and Rumors section
