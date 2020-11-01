Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Pics and Info for Transformers Afterlife Ectotron and Studio Series Reveals



Hasbro sent through official images and product copy for the reveals earlier today.* Included are Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron, Studio Series B-127 and DOTM Dino.* Read on to check it all out, and hit our sponsors below to grab your pre-orders!* As before, hit the Transformers News and Rumors section to discuss each reveal! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three &#38; Up,
