Come join the fun with the fandom and celebrate your favourite robots of all time! Meet other fans and collectors and revel in all that we love.



- Free to attend, but register your attendance with a ticket to be eligible for one of our door prizes!*

- All Trade-In figures are 10% off all day!

- Get a sneak peek at upcoming official and 3rd Party Products

- Check out unique custom figures and art by esteemed guests

- Let's Make A Deal table is back! Meet our dealer for some of the best deals only available at Transformers Day!

- Plus More!



Please register by June 22, 2017 on our Eventbrite page for tickets!



https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ages-thr...m-term=listing



Event Details:

Saturday, June 24, 2017

2:00 PM - 7:00 PM

FREE ADMISSION

Ages Three And Up

101 - 9952 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby BC V3J 1N3

604-569-1872



