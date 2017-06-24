Celebrate your passion for every robot in the Transformer's universe! Whether you pledge your allegiance to the Autobots or Decepticons, Ages Three and Up presents our annual Transformers Day!
Come join the fun with the fandom and celebrate your favourite robots of all time! Meet other fans and collectors and revel in all that we love.
- Free to attend, but register your attendance with a ticket to be eligible for one of our door prizes!*
- All Trade-In figures are 10% off all day!
- Get a sneak peek at upcoming official and 3rd Party Products
- Check out unique custom figures and art by esteemed guests
- Let's Make A Deal table is back! Meet our dealer for some of the best deals only available at Transformers Day!
- Plus More!
Please register by June 22, 2017 on our Eventbrite page for tickets!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ages-thr...m-term=listing
Event Details:
Saturday, June 24, 2017
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FREE ADMISSION
Ages Three And Up
101 - 9952 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby BC V3J 1N3
604-569-1872
* Prizes are one per attendee. While supplies last. Must be physically present at the time of the event. Getting a ticket does not automatically guarantee a door prize as it is first come first serve.