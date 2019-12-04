|
Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Megatron (Transformers 2007) In-Package Image
Via Robotkingdom
*we have some in-package images of the new*Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Megatron (Transformers 2007). These figures are part of the upcoming Studio Series Voyager Wave 8. Megatron is a new mold inspired by his original appearance in the Transformers 2007 live-action film. Mixmaster is our next ROTF Contructicon to be released, leaving us one step closer to complete Studio Series Devastator. Check out the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Megatron (Transformers 2007) In-Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.