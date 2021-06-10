|
Kingdom Leader Galvatron Found at US Retail
Thanks to a poster in the Dairycon Facebook group, we can confirm that the highly anticipated Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron has been found at retail. This leader figure comes packed with Ultra Magnus if you’re still on the hunt for him. Both figures from the wave were found at a Target in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Click on the title bar and share your sightings of Kingdom Galvatron when you find him!
