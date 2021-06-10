Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kingdom Leader Galvatron Found at US Retail


Thanks to a poster in the Dairycon Facebook group, we can confirm that the highly anticipated Kingdom Leader Class Galvatron has been found at retail. This leader figure comes packed with Ultra Magnus if you’re still on the hunt for him. Both figures from the wave were found at a Target in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Click on the title bar and share your sightings of Kingdom Galvatron when you find him!

The post Kingdom Leader Galvatron Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
