Old Today, 09:38 PM   #1
Baryonyx
Robot in Disguise
Baryonyx's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Montreal
Posts: 591
Baryonyx's sales thread of wonders
Behold... my stuff!

Local pickup in Montreal preferred. Will ship anywhere, at cost. Updated: 3 May 2023

FOR SALE

• Legacy Cosmos, MISB: $60
cosmos, for sale, legacy

