have shared a new*Transformers EarthSpark Bumblebee Sneak Peek video. This new 20-second video focus on Bumblebee. We can see the young Autobot scout in action! We also have some new footage of the series. This is our second EarthSpark sneak peek character video following the one featuring Optimus Prime from some days ago.
Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November 11 via Paramount +
Transformers EarthSpark will debut this November 11 via Paramount + and it will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall.
