Takara Tomy Official Apology And Refund Letter Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing images of*Takara Tomy Official Apology And Refund Letter Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy. Takara Tomy Encore God Fire Convoy recently asked customers for the collection of all the copies of this item.
*It was a very controversial and unusual situation. According to the official statement, it was due to*a QC issue with the electronics, but several serious issues were reported too (warped or miss-assembled*parts). Takara Tomy accepted refunds for all customers who*returned their purchased items. Via Twitter user*TAABOU’S TOYBOX
*we have got image of the official apology And » Continue Reading.
.
