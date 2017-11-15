Titans Return Grotusque Found At Toys R Us Hong Kong
Via a post on*Hobbymizer Hong Kong Discuss Facebook Group*we can report that*Titans Return Grotusque Was Found At Toys R Us Hong Kong. The picture was taken a few hours ago and other users of the group claim to have bought it later, so good luck and happy hunting for all fans in Hong Kong. Is this an indication that this set will also come to other Toys R Us stores around the world? You can check the mirrored images after the break and the you can let us know what you think at the 2005 Boards!