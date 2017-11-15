Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,202
Titans Return Grotusque Found At Toys R Us Hong Kong


Via a post on Hobbymizer Hong Kong Discuss Facebook Group we can report that Titans Return Grotusque Was Found At Toys R Us Hong Kong. The picture was taken a few hours ago and other users of the group claim to have bought it later, so good luck and happy hunting for all fans in Hong Kong. Is this an indication that this set will also come to other Toys R Us stores around the world?

The post Titans Return Grotusque Found At Toys R Us Hong Kong appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 01:49 PM
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,719
Re: Titans Return Grotusque Found At Toys R Us Hong Kong
Of course they get it, they always get the good stuff. Hopefully he shows up at TRU.Com
as I don't wanna pay $60 US at Robot Kingdom or even more on Ebay.
Tonestar
