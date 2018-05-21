Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar ? New Images


Thanks to the TFND Facebook page, we have another look at the upcoming Walgreens exclusive, Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar! With these new images, we have our first look at both modes, his packaging, and his weapon. Unfortunately, said weapon appears to be the same tailpipe/ax wielded by the original Generations Wreck-Gar. Thanks to the peg holes on the combiner thumbs however, there is vehicle mode storage for his weapon. So far we don’t really have much info on this Junkion’s release date or if/when online retailers will be getting some like they did the Brainstorm exclusive from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar – New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
