New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29th This Weekend!



New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29th This Weekend! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill ? New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday October 29th This Weekend 8-am ? 10am Early Bird Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am ? 5:00pm $10.00 The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 4:00PM with our last door prize announcement for Saturday. ? 9AM Early Bird Coffee Mug Vintage Spider-Man. ? 9AM Toyfinity NJCC Exclusive Large Orange Mordle ? 9AM



