Transformers Artist Josh Perez to attend TFcon Toronto 2017

TFcon is happy to welcome back IDW Publishing coloristto TFcon Toronto 2017. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of IDW Publishing’s Transformers Robots in Disguise and More Than Meets The Eye books as well as the upcoming Transformers vs ROM. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special gueststhe voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop,the voice of G1 Devastator,the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars,the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer, Transformers Franchise Designerand Transformers comic book artistsand. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available . Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale