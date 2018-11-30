Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
3A DLX Bumblebee Official Images (Updated, High Res)


Hasbro and 3A are showing off their new DLX Bumblebee from the upcoming movie. The DLX series features highly detailed sculpts, incredible articulation, LED eyes, die-cast and are a smaller scale with a lower price point compared to their other releases. This figure is about 8 inches tall and features an array of accessories including a battle mask, stinger blaster, optional hands, and interchangeable door wings. Also included in these images is a blueprint showing off his joint system. Preorders will be going up soon and will be about $145. Read on to check out the updated High Res &#187; Continue Reading.

