Masterpiece Optimus Prime V3.0 Flyer
Thanks to autobase_aichi
on Twitter, we have an image of a flyer from Tokyo Comic Con featuring the much-talked-about MP-44 Optimus. The flyer appears to feature some possible box art as well as a confirmed price of 50,000 yen ($440 USD), cementing any speculation. Check out the full image after the jump, catch up on our Tokyo Comic Con coverage
if you've missed anything, and keep an eye on our sponsors for pre-orders to officially go live in the next few days
