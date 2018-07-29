|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Packaging, Production Sample & Update
Flame Toys, via their*social media*channels
, have our first look at the packaging of their new*Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver*plus some updated information about its release date. This is a special event limited edition of*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber
*featuring a speacial dark deco is possibly inspired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Robotmasters Destron Star Saber
. This item was be limited to only 800 pieces worldwide and pre-orders were distributed among several events
. Packaging looks really nice in the same dark theme as the production sample shown next to the box. Flame Toys have also updated » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Packaging, Production Sample & Updated Release Date
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca