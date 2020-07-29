|
Hasbro Fans Expo 2020 Hong Kong ? Masterpiece Tigatron, King Poseidon, Quintesson Pit
Hasbro held a special*Fans Expo 2020 event in Hong Kong. This is a big exhibit with tons of figures on display from different Hasbro franchises. Of course, there’s a great Transformers section with figures from all different lines: Generations, Netflix War for Cybertron, Masterpiece and more. Some important highlights are that the new Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron*was on display both robot and beast mode giving us a closer look at this mold. Additionally, we could also spot the new Generations Selects King Poseidon, the new Quintesson Pit Of Judgement, Masterpiece Spinout, Masterpiece Arcee and Masterpiece Movie Starscream among other » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Fans Expo 2020 Hong Kong – Masterpiece Tigatron, King Poseidon, Quintesson Pit And More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
