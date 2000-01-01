Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
cosmicandy
Smile What I'll be selling at TFCon
Hi Everyone,

I'm sharing a table with a few friends at TFCon, this is what I'll be selling so far (I don't know where our table is assigned yet, but will know on Friday night). Most things are negotiable, so make me an offer I can't refuse. If you're buying more that one thing, I might be incentivized to go a little lower. If you're coming Saturday, shoot me a message if you're interested in anything so I can reserve it for you for an hour or 2 and please let me know what time you're showing up at TFCon.

Thanks!

Binaltech yellow Tracks - adult pre-owned $95.00
Binaltech Grimlock - adult pre-owned $80.00
Combiner Wars*Cyclonus - NEW & SEALED $60.00
Seige Astrotrain - NEW & SEALED $60.00
Titans Return Octane - NEW & SEALED $60.00
Black Series Rey & Luke - NEW & SEALED $40.00
Seige Hound - NEW & SEALED $30.00
G1 Reissue Hot Rod - NEW & SEALED $40.00
POTP Rodimus Prime - NEW & SEALED $0.00
POTP Wreck Gar - NEW & SEALED $40.00
POTP Predaking w/ToyHax Stickers - adult pre-owned $210.00
POTP Elita-1 - NEW & SEALED $25.00
25th Anniversary Unicron - NEW & SEALED $235.00
Earthrise Runamuck - NEW & SEALED $50.00
MP Thundercracker TRU - NEW & SEALED $175.00
MP Skywarp Takara - adult pre-owned $175.00
Hello Kitty Gundam - NEW & SEALED $60.00
FansToys FT-45 SpinDrift 2.0 - NEW & SEALED $160.00
TR Power Master Prime - adult pre-owned w/painted details $65.00
Combiner Wars Groove deluxe - NEW & SEALED $60.00
POTP Blast Off - NEW & SEALED $70.00
TR Sharkicon - NEW & SEALED $30.00
