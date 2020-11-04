Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Soundwave (& Ravage) And Arcee Smart Kits (Model Kit) By


Via*????? Weibo*we can share for you new promotional images of the upcoming Soundwave (&#038; Ravage) And Arcee Smart Kits (Model Kit) By Trumpeter. These officially licensed easy-to-build model kits come pre-painted*and they don?t need any glue and featuring a pretty good articulation range. Trumpeter have been slowly releasing their Bumblebee Movie model kits line up, already showing*Bumblebee,*Blitzwing*and Cliffjumper. The images show that Soundwave will also include his partner Ravage and we can spot that Soundwave’s head is based on an early concept art. To top it all, we* also have a new image of Arcee. See &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Soundwave (& Ravage) And Arcee Smart Kits (Model Kit) By Trumpeter Promotional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



