we can share for you new promotional images of the upcoming Soundwave (& Ravage) And Arcee Smart Kits (Model Kit) By Trumpeter. These officially licensed easy-to-build model kits come pre-painted*and they don?t need any glue and featuring a pretty good articulation range. Trumpeter have been slowly releasing their Bumblebee Movie model kits line up, already showing*Bumblebee
,*Blitzwing
*and Cliffjumper
. The images show that Soundwave will also include his partner Ravage and we can spot that Soundwave’s head is based on an early concept art. To top it all, we* also have a new image of Arcee. See » Continue Reading.
