Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,567
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 1


July has started and it seems we have a special Legacy sightings week. New Legacy toy have showed up in Australia, Italy, Philippines and Singapore. As we can see, Legacy seems to keep its good distribution over the globe. Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe &#038; Voyager in Australia ?*Legacy Elita-1 was spotted at*JB Hi-Fi at Northland in Preston, Victoria by 2005 Boards member*JomasterII*and Jhiaxus and Soundwave were available at*EB Games Rundle Mall (Adelaide) as reported by*Fishsticks. Legacy Wave 1 Core, Deluxe &#038; Voyager In Italy ?*2005 Boards member*albertoTFitaly found*Legacy Core Iguanus, Deluxe TFP Arcee and Voyager Bulkhead at*Sch?nhuber in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.