Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 6: War?s End Amazon Pre-Order


Our coverage of new Amazon listings for IDW Transformers collections wraps up with a fourth pre-order, Volume 6: War’s End, containing these issues: Transformers #37?43, Transformers: War?s End #1?4, and Transformers: Fate of Cybertron, from writer Brian Ruckley and artists Anna Malkova, Jack Lawrence, and Andrew Griffith. Size up the Devastating cover artwork after the jump, then share your thoughts with fellow readers on the 2005 boards!

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 6: War’s End Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
