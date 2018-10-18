|
Shockwave Lab SL-33 Handgun For Masterpiece MP-41 Dinobot Prototype
3P company Shockwave Lab has shared via Weibo
*images of the prototype of their upcoming*Shockwave Lab SL-33 Handgun For Masterpiece MP-41 Dinobot. This is a sweet nice accessory which is molded after the gun Dinobot used against Tarantulas in the epic Beast Wars episode “Code Of Hero”. According to the images, the gun fits on Dinobot’s hands/claws as well as the beast mode claws. It can also be attached to his right leg in robot mode. This item should be out this month, but while you wait for the final product you can check out the images after the jump » Continue Reading.
