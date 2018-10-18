Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,278

Bumblebee Movie Toys Out In Hungary



And more countries in Europe are receiving new Bumblebee toys. This time, we can report that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys are Out In Hungary. While some of these items had been available previously only from online retailers, the following figures were spotted at Tesco stores: Energon Igniters Speed Series: Camaro Bumblebee, VW beetle Bumblebee, Barricade, Hot Rod – 2899 HUF (10.30$). Energon Igniters Power Series: Camaro Bee, Dropkick, Megatron, Hot Rod – 5099 HUF (18.11$) Energon Igniters Nitro Series: VW bug Bee, Optimus Prime -10799 HUF (38.37$) Power Charge Bumblebee: 21699 HUF (77.12$) Bumblebee Stinger Blaster:*Weapon accessory for kids – 9799



