Marvel?s New Death?s Head Series: Zama and McCrea Panel and Cover Art
Artists Kei Zama and John McCrea are treating us to previews of their associated artwork for Marvel’s new Death’s Head series
, due in July: i had forgotten to say – second image is an actual panel from DH #1 Ok some cool #DeathsHead
news- I am doing 4 interconnecting covers for the new mini series by @kei_zama
, @TiniHoward
& @NickRoche
from @Marvel
– big fan of our intergalactic bounty hunter, yes? Here is a bit of the cover » Continue Reading.
