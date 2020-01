Shockwave Lab SL-67 Beam Effect Parts For Siege Figures

Via* Shockwave Lab Weibo *we have images of their next product: SL-67 Beam Effect Parts For Siege Figures. Considering the good reception on the official Siege effects, Shockwave Lab is offering longer blast effects (12 mm long) compatible with 3 mm ports. The effects include a*muzzle flash part to connect to the figures’ guns. They are available in 2 Colors: orange and purple. Ideal for great battle pictures. We still have no information on price or release date of this upgrade kit, but Shockwave Lab products donít take much time to be available once they show images. Click » Continue Reading. The post Shockwave Lab SL-67 Beam Effect Parts For Siege Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM