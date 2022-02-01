Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:09 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,073
Kingdom Blaster and Eject Review
Taking a look at 2 bots with Kingdom/Legacy Blaster and Eject! I also compare this Blaster to my custom FOC and have a card there for the review of a commission custom I did via the Siege Soundwave. The hits just keep on coming!

https://youtu.be/11oaCQ2VBMU
