Takara Tomy The Last Knight Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign In Hand Images

Thanks to our very own TFW2005 Boards member Type-R for collecting several in-hand images of the*Takara Tomy Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign. We had previously reported this Japanese exclusive campaign where you could get a*Quad Barrell Shotgun*based on the one seen in The Last Knight. The item is a repaint of one of the guns included with*Age Of Extinction Hound. From April 21st, if you purchased more than 4,000 yen (tax included) of Transformers products on selected stores in Japan, you could receive 1 Quad Barrell Shotgun. Finally we have some in-hand images thanks to*Planet