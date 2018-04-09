Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy The Last Knight Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign In Hand Images


Thanks to our very own TFW2005 Boards member Type-R for collecting several in-hand images of the*Takara Tomy Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign. We had previously reported this Japanese exclusive campaign where you could get a*Quad Barrell Shotgun*based on the one seen in The Last Knight. The item is a repaint of one of the guns included with*Age Of Extinction Hound. From April 21st, if you purchased more than 4,000 yen (tax included) of Transformers products on selected stores in Japan, you could receive 1 Quad Barrell Shotgun. Finally we have some in-hand images thanks to*<a href="https://www.facebook.com/Planetiacon.stfu/photos/pcb.1716121241787142/1716121201787146/?type=3&#38;theater" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Planet &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy The Last Knight Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



