We are catching up with some new Transformers sightings in Canada thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca.
First we have the new*Transformers/GI Joe Crossover Hiss Tank Megatron*which has been spotted several at*Game Stop stores. Then we have the*Legacy Wreck n’ Rule Collection Springer and Impactor and Spindle 2-pack which were found at Gamestop stores in Ontario. Happy hunting!
