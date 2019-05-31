|
Transformers Trading Card Game Previews Gold Foil In-Store Play Promo Cards
The official social media channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game wrap up another great week of updates with a special preview: Heres a closer look at the gorgeous gold foil on the in-store play promos! What do you think of the these versions of Private Red Alert, Bumblebee and Flamewar? Play the clip below then sound off on the 2005 boards! View this post on Instagram
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByIhcicgkx1/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Heres a closer look at the gorgeous gold foil on » Continue Reading.
